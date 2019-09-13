|
Ann Catherine Meeks
November 27, 1955 - August 26, 2019
In loving memory of her beautiful, caring and creative spirit, we mourn the passing of Ann Catherine Meeks of Eugene, Oregon on August 26, 2019 following her strong fight with cancer. Known to all as 'Catherine', she inspired others to imagine and create a better world by supporting many in our community through her passion for art, and for art as therapy as a Registered Art Therapist. For the last 15 years she worked as a Mental Health Therapist for Lane County, helping individuals and families of all abilities to learn, heal and grow. Catherine was intensely supportive of the community and of helping those searching for a path to better their lives. Her dedication to those of diverse abilities was tireless, and her lasting positive impact on so many lives will be felt long into the future.
Catherine was born on November 27, 1955 to John Edmond Meeks and Anita Copeland Meeks in Memphis, Tennessee. Growing up in Texas and attending the Texas State University and the University of Texas, she developed a love of horses and the strong independent spirit they emboldened. She managed a large horse farm in Maryland for several years before moving to Seattle, Washington to study landscape architecture. There she perfected her passion for cooking as a chef at the Union Bay Cafe while completing her Master of Science degree in Landscape Architecture at the University of Washington in 1985.
In 1984 she married Douglas 'Ry' Wagner and they relocated to Canberra, Australia where their son Julian Leigh Meeks-Wagner was born. She moved to Eugene, Oregon in 1988 where their daughter Ursula Ann Meeks-Wagner was born in 1990.
Catherine worked as an instructor of Landscape Architecture at the University of Oregon for several years before earning her Master of Arts in Art Therapy at Norwich University in Vermont in 1996. Shortly thereafter she began working as an individual and family therapist for Looking Glass where her success using art therapy was immediately recognized for its positive influence. Catherine was a co-founder of the Looking Glass "Center Point School", which she named, and the continued use of expressive therapy and Catherine's compassionate influence remain a strong guiding presence for Center Point School today.
Catherine's personal passions have been her children, her parents and sisters, her close friends with whom she enjoyed so many wonderful walks around the community, and her art. Her drawings, sketches and paintings are a remarkable collection of images and experiences, and she was proud to share these works in her home and in public exhibitions.
Catherine is survived by her children, Ursula of San Francisco, California and Julian of Eugene, Oregon, her mother Anita and her sister Julia both of Santa Fe, New Mexico, and her sister Melinda of Ojai, California, and by her many very close friends who supported her with tremendous caring throughout her life and her battle with cancer. Catherine will be deeply missed by her family and friends, but her humor, creative spirit and compassion for others will live on through them.
The family will have a memorial service and celebration of Catherine's life at Sunset Hills Cemetery, 4810 Willamette Street, Eugene, Oregon, on Saturday, September 21, 2019 beginning at 1:00 PM. Family and friends will also host an exhibit of Catherine's art at the Maude Kerns Art Center, 1910 East 15th Avenue, Eugene, Oregon on Saturday, December 14, 2019 and Sunday December 15, 2019. Remembrance donations should be designated in the name of Catherine Meeks to the Lane Arts Council (http://lanearts.org/donate/), or your favorite community arts organization. Arrangements are in the care of Sunset Hills Funeral Home in Eugene, OR.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Sept. 13 to Sept. 17, 2019