Ann Del Zotto
12/27/1927 - 3/11/2020
Longtime local resident Annie Del Zotto passed away at her Eugene home on March 11 at age 92.
Annie was born in Portland to Fred and Ann Musto and was raised in Cloquet, Minnesota. In 1950 she received a Biology degree and music minor from the University of Minnesota-Duluth where she met her future husband Angelo. She sang at many local events and weddings, often as a featured soloist. She and Angelo moved to Eugene in 1953 and were soon raising a family. Annie initially worked at Guistina Lumber while offering her music talent to sing and play organ for the local Presbyterian Church.
Soon after, she was teaching piano and became well known in the Santa Clara community, tutoring many hundreds of students over nearly 50 years. Annie volunteered countless hours to accompany local public school choirs.
Nature and gardening were among her favorite hobbies. She created beautiful landscaping around her home and was a lifelong birder and plant enthusiast.
Annie is preceded in death by her husband Angelo and sister Norma (Lindquist), and is survived by 3 sons: David of Seattle, Tom of Folsom, CA, and Peter of Portland. She has one grandchild.
No memorial date has been set at this time.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from May 20 to May 24, 2020