Ann Jean Harris
Ann Jean Harris beloved wife of Lester Harris of Springfield, Oregon passed peacefully after a long illness on September 14th with her husband at her side. Ann was born August 9, 1938 in Anaconda, Montana, the first of 3 daughters to Frank and Borghild Troyer. She is survived by her husband Lester, 2 daughters, Linda Vest of Grants Pass Oregon; Lisa Roberts of Eugene Oregon and Brian Harris of Springfield Oregon, 5 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Ann grew up in the copper mining town of Anaconda, Montana enjoying fishing at Georgetown Lake with her dad and later moving to Oregon where she met her husband of 37 years. Her free time was spent gardening. Her vegetables were truly out of this world spiced with the love and care she gave them. She was a true gourmet cook and enjoyed entertaining and hosting family functions. Her extended Harris family enjoyed many fun meals and sometimes heated card games. She was gifted in her ability to make a scrumptious meal from leftovers. Her recipe book will be a cherished treasure. Her true passion was painting. Ann had the ability to make her paintings come to life. She has shared many of her masterpieces with her family and friends. "Go Ducks" was a frequently heard phrase around the household while cheering on the Oregon Ducks girls basketball team. When not spending time with her grandchildren, Ann and Lester enjoyed traveling and had some wonderful cruise vacations and always had great stories to share. Internment will be at Springfield Memorial Gardens. No services are planned at this time. Family has asked that any memorials or donations be directed to Cascade Hospice who were her "angels" during her last days.
