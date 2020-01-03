|
Ann Woodruff Murray
06/30/1951 - 01/02/2020
Ann Louise (Woodruff) Murray was an accomplished wife, mother, artist, gardener, and bee lover. She, husband Bruce, and children Jeremy and Ryan Shojinaga, and Aja and Olivia Murray, moved from Corvallis to Junction City in 1980. They now all reside in the Portland area. The entire family was with her as Ann peacefully passed away January 2nd.
Ann is best known for her Oregon Trail and McKenzie River murals in Springfield. To see her paintings and read a more detailed obituary, please visit https://annwoodruffmurray.weebly.com/. The link will also provide contact info about a memorial to be held this Spring in Portland.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020