Anna Marie Werner Bridges
December 24, 1941 -
April 26, 2019

Anna Marie Werner Bridges went with Jesus on Friday April 26th at her home in Springfield, OR.
Anna was born to Kasper and Susie Werner in Denver Colorado on December 24th 1941. She married William H. Bridges on July 16 1961 in Artesia California. In 1987 she moved to Oregon to be with her mother and her siblings. She spent her life as an institutional cook having worked 23 years at Sacred Heart before retiring in 2012.
Anna loved to fish, to watch old westerns (Lonesome dove was one of her favorites, having watched it hundreds of times), she loved to watch Duck Football games, she loved to play cards on her computer and going out to play bingo, she loved to crochet, and she loved to spend time with her family.
She was raised in a Baptist church and was a devout Christian who strongly believed and had faith in the Lord, and she lived her life that way. She was generous, kind, and loving and always gave what she could to anyone who needed it. Her greatest joy was to give and do what she could for others. She was very quiet and gentle and was filled with grace and forgiveness. She had a dry sense of humor along with a gift of sarcasm and was so funny.
She is survived by her brother David, her daughter Christine, her daughter Rebecca, and her son Timothy. She was a grandmother to eleven and a great grandmother to five.
You are such a precious soul, so loved and cherished by so many. Not a day will go by that you won't be missed.
There will be a viewing on Sunday May 5th at Musgrove on Danebo between 4pm and 7pm, and a service on Monday May 6th at 4pm.
Arrangements entrusted to Musgrove Family Mortuary. Please access the obituary and you are invited to sign the guestbook at musgroves.com
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on May 2, 2019
