|
|
Anna Jane
Miller Woods
March 24, 1927 -
January 28, 2019
Anna Jane Miller Woods passed away peacefully, January 28, 2019 at her home in Reedsport, Oregon surrounded by her family. She was 91.
Anna was born in Wilsonville, Oregon, the daughter of Axel Kyllo & Dolly Eva Kyllo. She attended Reedsport schools, graduating from Reedsport High School in 1945. Anna lived in Reedsport all her life, after moving there at age 5.
Anna was married to Melvin Arthur Miller from 1944 to 1980. Melvin and Anna owned the Hwy 101 Grocery Store in Reedsport and the Kari Kone in Florence from 1960 to 1980. Melvin passed away Dec. 30, 1980. Anna later married Robert Eugene Woods from 1981 to 2019. Anna was a caring & loving mother of 2 daughters. Sandra Tena Rockwell of Oakland, Or. & Cathie Anne Garrett of Eugene, Or.
Anna was preceded in death her by 1st husband Melvin, 2 brothers; Harvey & Richard, sister Eleanor. Anna was survived by her certain husband Robert, 2 daughters, 2 son-in-laws, 4 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, 9 great great grandchildren.
Anna will be greatly missed by all who loved her; she will always have a special place forever in our hearts. Anna's love was felt by all who graced her presents. Anna always took care of others before herself, always gracious; she was everyone's "mom" and opened her arms to anyone who walked through her door.
Anna generously volunteered her time to VFW Auxiliary Post #3594 for over 35 years & Three River Rebekah Lodge #240 for over 30 yrs. & Reedsport Eagle Aerie #2595 for over 30 yrs.
The family would be honored to have you join us for a Celebration of Anna's Life (on her birthday) Sun. March 24th 2019 at Douglas County Senior Center(Reedsport Senior Center) at 1:00 pm, 460 Winchester Ave. in Reedsport, Or.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on Mar. 10, 2019