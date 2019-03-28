|
On March 21, 2019 Our Beloved Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother peacefully passed away from complications of cancer and COPD at her home in Springfield, OR. She was born on October 25,1933 to Elvis S. and Edith M. Harrison Taylor in Junction City, OR. Anna graduated from Junction City High School in 1951, then attended Eugene Business College. She worked for a short time at Sacred Heart Hospital as a Nurse Aide. She then worked for S&H Green Stamps for 22 years, as a Clerk and then as a Manager. She was active in the American Business Women's Association. Anna enjoyed Cross Stitch and being with her friends and family. She always had a smile on her face. Anna married George W. Hansen Jr. in 1951. They divorced in 1959. She then married Donald V. Baldridge in 1961. He preceded her in death on Aug 14,1974. She then married Jesse W. Fowler in 1981. He preceded her in death on Jan 25, 2008. Anna is survived by four children, Gloria Barley of Springfield, Steven Hansen and David Hansen, both of Eugene, Carol Thomson of Roseburg, four step children, Pepye Ladd of Portland, Daniel Fowler of Waimea, HI, Steve Fowler of Yankee Hill, CA, and Jan Zimmerman of Albany. Anna is also survived by 15 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a grandson, Robert Wear, a step-grandson, Evan Fowler and two greatgrandchildren, Cerina and Stefany Morris-Wear. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Samaritans Purse P 0 Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607. Andreason's Cremation and Burial Services in Springfield is in charge of all arrangements. Viewing will be at Andreason's Friday, March 29, 2019 at 9:30 AM, followed by a private graveside service at Rest Haven Cemetery in Eugene.
Anna Jean Fowler
October 25, 1933 -
March 21, 2019
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on Mar. 28, 2019