Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Anna Riley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anna Joy "Jodi" Riley


1937 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anna Joy "Jodi" Riley Obituary
Anna Joy "Jodi" Riley
January 29, 1937 - January 30, 2020
Jodi is remembered tenderly as a loving Wife, Mother and Grandma. She loved to dote on her family and wrote her place in their hearts as a true friend. Above all else she loved her God Jehovah and was an active Witness for 60 years. She is survived by: Husband - John Riley, Children - Pamela Robinson, Debra Cummins, John Riley, Grandchildren - Jonna Collins, Justine Collins, Christopher Robinson, Conner Robinson, Lindsey Cummins, Trever Cummins, Rebecca Cummins, Jessica Calel, Jonathan Riley, Ashley Riley... and Great Grandchildren. Jodi's family extended beyond her relatives and included many from her Congregation that she felt were "family". She will be missed by many. There will be a memorial service held at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses in Veneta OR on February 8th at 2pm. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hospice of Sacred Heart in her name.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -