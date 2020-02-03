|
Anna Joy "Jodi" Riley
January 29, 1937 - January 30, 2020
Jodi is remembered tenderly as a loving Wife, Mother and Grandma. She loved to dote on her family and wrote her place in their hearts as a true friend. Above all else she loved her God Jehovah and was an active Witness for 60 years. She is survived by: Husband - John Riley, Children - Pamela Robinson, Debra Cummins, John Riley, Grandchildren - Jonna Collins, Justine Collins, Christopher Robinson, Conner Robinson, Lindsey Cummins, Trever Cummins, Rebecca Cummins, Jessica Calel, Jonathan Riley, Ashleigh Riley... and Great Grandchildren. Jodi's family extended beyond her relatives and included many from her Congregation that she felt were "family". She will be missed by many. There will be a memorial service held at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses in Veneta OR on February 8th at 2pm. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hospice of Sacred Heart in her name.
