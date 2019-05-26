|
Anna Marie (Whipps) Pendell of Eugene passed away on May 15, 2019 after a battle with cancer.
Anna Marie Pendell
April 10, 1945 -
May 15, 2019
Anna was born April 10, 1945 in Portland Oregon. On June 23, 1965 Anna married Conrad Pendell, they were together for more than 53 years before his passing on April 5, 2015. Survivors include their son Jack (Shannon), grandchildren Jessica & Adam of Eugene, OR. Step Son Greg, (Ronda,) grandchildren Garrett (Alicia), Kelita, Katie, & Aaron of Saskatchewan, Canada.
A graveside service will be June 1st at 1:00 PM at West Lawn Memorial Gardens.
Our family would like to extend a heartfelt THANK YOU to Cascade Hospice and the staff at Pete Moore Hospice House for their care and compassion. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Cascade Health Foundation/Pete Moore Hospice House 2650 Suzanne Way Suite 200 Eugene, OR 97408.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on May 26, 2019