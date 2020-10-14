1/1
AnnaMaye Brown
1927 - 2020
06/22/1927 - 10/11/2020
AnnaMaye Brown, 93 of Cottage Grove, OR passed-away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on October 11, 2020. She was born on June 22, 1927 in Luck, WI to Eilert and Mary (Adams) Nelsen. Ann married Ray C. Brown on June 24, 1947 in Vancouver, WA. They were married for 59 years. Ann lived in Milwaukie, WI, before moving to Oregon where she lived in Troutdale, Gresham, Sandy, Winston and finally settling in Cottage Grove. She worked at the Cottage Grove Dairy Queen and at the South Lane School District as a cook in the cafeteria. Ann was a fabulous cook and baker. Her family and faith were the most important things in her life. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and great-great grandmother. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church and volunteered at the TLC Community Kitchen. Ann is survived by her son Steve Brown and wife Debbie, Eugene, OR; son Rick Brown and wife Vicki, Dorena, OR; daughter Sandy Crites and husband Randy, Cottage Grove, OR; daughter-in-law Peggy Brown, Cottage Grove, OR; 6 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild. She was preceded in death by husband Ray Brown in October 2006 and son Dale Brown in June 2007. Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements in the care of Smith Lund Mills Funeral Chapel.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy

Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Oct. 14 to Oct. 18, 2020.
