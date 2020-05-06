|
Annetta Charlene Wright
06/20/1945 - 04/12/2020
Charlene Wright 74 of Springfield, Oregon passed away on April 12,2020, with her Children by her side. She was born in Springfield, Oregon on June 20, 1945 to Kirby and Pauline Jenkins. She graduated from Thurston High School and married William Wright in 1963, together they raised 2 Children. She went on to earn a degree in Cosmetology. She owned and operated Thurston Beauty Salon until 1985 and then worked at Perfect Look until she retired. She was the Matriarch of her family. She enjoyed going dancing, listening to The Rock Miller Band, playing poker and dice especially with her Grand children. She is survived by 2 Sisters Linda Suiter and Barbara Harris. A brother Sonny Jenkins. Her Children Daren Wright and Dawn Briggs. 3 grandchildren Calvin Wright, Amanda Jo Conrad, LaHali Hight and 9 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband William Wright and her parents Kirby and Pauline Jenkins. A Celebration of life and potluck will be held at a later date.
