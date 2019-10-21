|
Annette Baldwin
April 2, 1936 - October 11, 2019
Annette Marie Baldwin, 83, of Prineville formerly of Junction City passed away on Friday October 11, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family. There will be no formal services at this time. To offer the family your on line condolences and see a full obituary, please go to www.whisperingpinesfuneralhome.com
Whispering Pines Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. 3168 NE 3rd Street – Prineville, Oregon 97754 (541) 416-9733
