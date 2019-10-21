Home

Whispering Pines Funeral Home
3168 Ne 3Rd St
Prineville, OR 97754
(541) 416-9733
Annette Baldwin


1936 - 2019
Annette Baldwin Obituary
Annette Baldwin
April 2, 1936 - October 11, 2019
Annette Marie Baldwin, 83, of Prineville formerly of Junction City passed away on Friday October 11, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family. There will be no formal services at this time. To offer the family your on line condolences and see a full obituary, please go to www.whisperingpinesfuneralhome.com
Whispering Pines Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. 3168 NE 3rd Street – Prineville, Oregon 97754 (541) 416-9733
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Oct. 21 to Oct. 25, 2019
