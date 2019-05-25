|
After a long battle with Alzheimer's Disease, Annette Suzanne Mooneyham peacefully passed away on May 16, 2019 surrounded by her family.
August 17, 1945 -
May 16, 2019
Annette was born in Van Nuys, CA on August 17, 1945 to Elmer and Luella Meyer. During the summers, she loved to surf while staying at the family beach house. She attended Van Nuys High School and had many adventures with child stars, including members of the original Mickey Mouse Club, even briefly dating a Beach Boy while working as a runway model for Macy's.
Annette graduated from California Lutheran University in 1967. While attending school, she worked at Disneyland where she met Troy Lester Mooneyham Jr. They married on August 7, 1967. After 4 years of service in the Navy, Troy attended and graduated seminary, they then moved to Southern California where they started their family.
In 1988, they moved to Eugene where they served Bethesda Lutheran Church for over 29 years. She had a strong faith and was actively involved in the choir, women's ministry and social programs. Annette was also an avid Duck fan, having enjoyed season tickets to Football and Volleyball and actively participating in the Daisy Ducks.
Annette loved being a Kindergarten/1st Grade Teacher for over 35 years. She also earned a Masters in the education of Special Needs Children, becoming a tireless advocate for families.
Annette is survived by her husband of nearly 52 years, Troy, along with her three children and their families; Kim (Mooneyham), Jerry, Quinn and Lily Anderson, Kristin (Mooneyham), Scott, Ainsley and Alanna Johnson, and Sean Mooneyham. She is also survived by her older brother's and their families, Donald (and Sandi) Meyer, and Paul (and Elizabeth) Meyer.
A Memorial Service is scheduled for August 10, 2019 at Bethesda Lutheran Church in Eugene, OR. More details will be available closer to the date.
Alzheimer's Disease took away so many things, but never her smile. In her honor, we welcome memorial donations to our "Walk to End Alzheimer's" team – the "Mooneyham Memory Makers" http://act.alz.org/site/TR?px=5313230&fr_id=12655&pg=personal
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on May 25, 2019