Anthony "Tony" CavallaroAugust 3, 1934 - November 25, 2020Anthony "Tony" Paul Cavallaro 86 of Eugene, Oregon passed away peacefully on November 25, 2020. Tony is survived by his wife Betty, his brother Paul, sister Sara, his sons Tony Jr. (Lee), Frank (Marty), Ed (Lisa), son-in-law Michael Daviscourt, step-son Dean (Renee), and step-daughter Ann ( Steve). Tony was blessed with 18 grand-children, 29 great-grandchildren, and 6 great-great-granchildren. He was preceded in death by his sister Lena, daughter Cathy, and step-son Ross. Tony was born and raised in New Jersey where he learned the masonry trade. In later years he enjoyed his time with Betty and anytime he had with his family. Tony was an avid bowler, and taught his grandkids many tips. A private memorial will held by his family.