Anthony (Tony) Ray Richter
02/22/51 - 07/19/20
Anthony (Tony) Ray Richter passed away on July 19th, 2020 from this life on earth to his heavenly residence at age 69 in Eugene, OR, following a valiant battle against lung cancer that developed into bone cancer.
Tony was born on Feb. 22, 1951 in Longview, WA to Regina (Schuck) and Walter Richter. After finishing high school he attended college at Lower Columbia College. Tony married Mary Ann Johnson and had a son, John; later marrying Constance (Conni) Timmons, parents of Mysti and Micheal. On May 3, 1997, Tony married his soul mate, Nancy Winter, at the Longview Presbyterian Church. They lived in several west coast communities and eventually retired to Eugene, OR in 2011.
After high school, Tony joined the Army on Nov. 4, 1969 and served honorably until April 4, 1971, including a tour in Vietnam. Tony founded his own construction company, Richter Construction in Longview. Tony and Nancy spent most of their career working together as managers of Independent Retirement Living Residences in OR and WA.
Tony enjoyed sports and played youth basketball and baseball. He had a passion for motorcycle racing and hobby stock car racing and eventually joined NASCAR West Coast Circuit. Tony founded Richter Racing of Longview as owner and driver. Tony and Nancy enjoyed hiking, camping, and RVing, exploring the Pacific Northwest and vacationing in Mexico. They celebrated their retirement in Honolulu, HI and their 20th Anniversary with a riverboat cruise on the Danube River. When on this trip, Tony fell in love with Vienna.
Tony and Nancy were members of the St. James Presbyterian Church in Bellingham, WA. serving on numerous committees and was a Deacon and Elder. They are current members of Central Presbyterian Church in Eugene. Tony chaired or co-chaired several committees and served as co-moderator with the Board of Deacons. Tony's quiet presence and willing spirit will be missed by the Central Presbyterian family.
Tony's family and friends were very important to him and he loved nothing more than getting together with them for birthday celebrations, bbq's, camping trips, football games, going to concerts, or just sitting on the porch sharing a good story.
Tony was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Janice Talbott and son, Micheal Richter. He is survived by his wife, Nancy; brothers, Jerry and David Richter; sister, Ann Harrison; son, John Richter; daughter, Mysti Richter-Pena; and step-daughter, Mary Winter; nine grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Tony's memory to the Central Presbyterian Church, Eugene, OR. A Celebration of Life service will happen when we can all gather safely together to celebrate the life of Tony.
