Home

POWERED BY

Services
Unger Funeral Chapel, Silverton - Silverton
229 Mill Streeet
Silverton, OR 97381
1-503-873-5141
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
St Mary's Catholic Church
Mt. Angel, OR
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Anton Singler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anton Singler


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anton Singler Obituary
Anton Singler
01/03/1937 - 11/14/2019
Anton Singler of Eugene died on November 14, at the age of 82. He was born in Cuyler New York in 1937. He attended school in Mt. Angel. He was married to Antonietta Albanese, deceased. He remarried Ursula Rounds. Anton is survived by his children, Christopher Singler, Arlene Saad, Carmen Finney, Rose Marie Bransfield, Annette Austin and adopted son Kolby Singler. Funeral mass will be held 11am Thursday, November 21, 2019, St Mary's Catholic Church in Mt. Angel, Oregon. For more information go to www.ungerfuneralchapel.com
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anton's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -