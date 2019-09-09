|
Arleta Martin
1/25/1925 - 9/5/2019
Arleta Martin, 94, of Creswell, OR passed away September 5, 2019. A lifelong resident, she was born in Creswell to parents Ray and Lela (Harrington) Syphers January 28, 1925 and was a Creswell graduate. Arleta worked at the Creswell telephone office, first as a switch board operator and later in customer service. Her loves in life were her family and traveling with her husband, Richard Martin, whom she wed in Avilla, IN in 1946. Arleta is survived by her son, Larry (Mary) Martin of Bozeman, MT; daughter Diana (Don) Harrold of Creswell; sister Nelda Hartman, also of Creswell; 5 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard in 2006. A memorial service will be held Friday, September 13th, 2019 at the New Hope Baptist Church in Creswell at 10:00 am. Arrangements by Smith-Lund-Mills Funeral Chapel, Cottage Grove, OR.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Sept. 9 to Sept. 10, 2019