Home

POWERED BY

Services
Andreason's Cremation & Burial Service Inc
320 N 6Th St
Springfield, OR 97477
(541) 485-6659
Resources
More Obituaries for Arlo Hamilton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arlo Hamilton


1924 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Arlo Hamilton Obituary
Arlo Hamilton
9/28/1924 - 2/28/2020
Arlo Allen Hamilton of Eugene passed away on February 28, 2020, due to complications of Lewy Body dementia at the age of 95. Arlo was born September 28,1924, in Omaha Nebraska to Benjamin and Mabel (Clague) Hamilton. He graduated from Rosehill High school in Kansas. After graduation he worked as a typewriter repairman. In April 1947 he married his wonderful wife Louise (Knox) Hamilton. Their life together began in Iowa, becoming apt. managers of his parent's building. Their children Bill, then Marti were born in Iowa. They moved to Oregon in 1950. Arlo worked several different jobs until he started at Lane Plywood in 1952. In 1953 Wayne was born. Arlo continued to work at Lane Plywood until his retirement. The love of Arlo's life was his music, either singing or playing a musical instrument. He was a member of several different groups, which kept him busy much to his delight, as he loved to perform. He was preceded in death by Louise, his loving and devoted wife of 71 years, his parents and his brother Leo. Arlo is survived by his sons, Bill (Arlene), Wayne (Stacy) Veneta and daughter Marti (Danny) Eugene. His sister Lois (Don) Coffin, 10 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, several nieces, nephews and cousins. With deep appreciation and gratitude the family would like to thank Churchill Estates, Signature Hospice, Dr. Gary Brandt, and their respective staff.
Due to current circumstances his memorial was canceled, and a private graveside will be held at a later date.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Arlo's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -