|
|
Arlo Hamilton
9/28/1924 - 2/28/2020
Arlo Allen Hamilton of Eugene passed away on February 28, 2020, due to complications of Lewy Body dementia at the age of 95. Arlo was born September 28,1924, in Omaha Nebraska to Benjamin and Mabel (Clague) Hamilton. He graduated from Rosehill High school in Kansas. After graduation he worked as a typewriter repairman. In April 1947 he married his wonderful wife Louise (Knox) Hamilton. Their life together began in Iowa, becoming apt. managers of his parent's building. Their children Bill, then Marti were born in Iowa. They moved to Oregon in 1950. Arlo worked several different jobs until he started at Lane Plywood in 1952. In 1953 Wayne was born. Arlo continued to work at Lane Plywood until his retirement. The love of Arlo's life was his music, either singing or playing a musical instrument. He was a member of several different groups, which kept him busy much to his delight, as he loved to perform. He was preceded in death by Louise, his loving and devoted wife of 71 years, his parents and his brother Leo. Arlo is survived by his sons, Bill (Arlene), Wayne (Stacy) Veneta and daughter Marti (Danny) Eugene. His sister Lois (Don) Coffin, 10 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, several nieces, nephews and cousins. With deep appreciation and gratitude the family would like to thank Churchill Estates, Signature Hospice, Dr. Gary Brandt, and their respective staff.
Due to current circumstances his memorial was canceled, and a private graveside will be held at a later date.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020