Arnold "Arnie" Dale Coats
1/24/1958 - 7/19/2020
Arnold Dale Coats, beloved husband, father, son, brother and devoted friend passed away in the loving arms of his family on July 19 , 2020. He fought a valiant battle with malignant melanoma, enduring surgeries, chemotherapy and radiation treatments, all the while maintaining a positive attitude and always remaining strong in his faith in God and his love for his family.
Arnold leaves behind a very large family who loves him and will miss him so very much: Ellen Coats, his loving wife of 39 years, his daughter Stephanie Coats and two sons Alexander (Kyla) and Nikolaus (Michelle) Coats along with his first grand-daughter Allyson Rae Coats (to be born to Alexander and Kyla in September 2020) and two "grand-dogs," Buddy and Hansie. He is also survived by his mother Marcella Coats; brothers Russel (Bonnie), Raymond (Donna), Harlan (Chris), Don, Shane (Julie), Zane (Jose) and Shad Coats; and sisters Kay Motley (Rick), Tammy Dean (Rich), and Cheryl (Brent), Rhonda, Becky (Rich), Shelly, and Kimberly Coats. His mother-in-law, Elisabeth Seifert, sister- and brother-in-law Delia and Fritz Wenrich, nieces, Emily Poisel (Nic), Kaila Graham (Kaleb), Megan Graham and many other aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews also survive him.
Arnold was preceded in death by his father, Ronald Ray Coats, Brother Ronald Shawn Coats, and father-in-law, Eugen Seifert.
Arnold was born on January 24 , 1958 in Wood River, Illinois to Ronald Ray and Marcella Rae Coats, the fourth of their sixteen children. His family moved to Oregon in 1970, living first in Veneta, and then settling in Eugene, where Arnold graduated from Churchill High School in 1977. He began work bussing tables for Papa's Pizza at the age of 15, and then became a cook, kitchen supervisor, manager, and eventually the vice president of the company. Over his 37 years at Papa's Pizza, Arnold had the opportunity to mentor many young people, most of whom were just starting their first job, just as he himself had, so many years before. He was always patient and willing to help in any way he could, sharing his wisdom and his wonderful sense of humor! Arnold also met his wife while working at Papa's Pizza, a 16-year-old "counter girl" named Ellen Seifert. She started her first job at Papa's Pizza in 1974, and on August 24 , 1980, Arnold and Ellen were married.
They settled in Eugene, where they raised three wonderful children, Stephanie (born 1988), Alexander (born 1990), and Nikolaus (born 1997). Since then, their family has grown to include two beautiful daughters-in-law, Kyla and Michelle, and their first granddaughter, Allyson Rae.
Arnold will always be remembered for his strong love for his family. He was a kind and loving husband and father, who always put his family's needs before his own. Whether it was camping, hunting, fishing, or walking the beaches along the Oregon Coast ,he loved spending his time outdoors and he loved bringing his family along for his adventures. He also loved looking at antique shops wherever he went and his family has fond memories of joining him in this pastime as well. Arnold also had an affinity for collector cars. He was the proud owner of a '67 Pontiac GTO, '65 Lincoln Continental, '63 Cadillac Sedan Deville, '77 Toyota Landcruiser and most notably, a '66 Chevy Suburban that we lovingly call "The Green Machine" Arnold was a jack-of-all trades and was able to fix almost anything. He was also a very talented woodworker and built many pieces of furniture over the years, which his family will always cherish. After leaving Papa's he decided to use these talents to start a second career as a contractor, which he excelled in for the past ten years. It is almost impossible to look around anywhere in town and not find a little piece of Arnold's handiwork somewhere. He has left his legacy with all of us, and we all find comfort in that.
We would like to thank all the friends and family, including our wonderful Living Hope Church Family, who have shown immense love and support throughout Arnold's illness. We are so grateful to all of you! Thank you also to Dr. Coon, Dr. Roundy, Dr. Kokkino and all the staff at Oregon Neurology, as well as the wonderful staff at SHMC Riverbend, Dr. Haidy Lee & Dr. Dougherty at Willamette Valley Cancer Institute, and his nurse Millie at Sacred Heart Hospice who have all helped greatly in caring for Arnold in his illness.
A Celebration of Life for Arnold will be held at Living Hope Church at 11 A.M. on Saturday, August 15 , 2020 with a private family burial at Oakhill Cemetery to follow. Due to restrictions for COVID-19 we will record and post the service for those who are unable to attend in person. Please visit https://www.facebook.com/stephaniecoatshomes
after the service to view it online.
Arrangements entrusted to Musgrove Family Mortuary. Please access the obituary and you are invited to sign the guestbook at musgroves.com
