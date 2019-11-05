|
Artha King
March 28, 1934 - October 29, 2019
Artie King, died October 29, 2019, after a 5 ½ year battle with cancer. Artie will be remembered as an active Eugenean since coming to Oregon in 1961 from Montana with her family. A prominent Eugene business woman and community leader, Artie and her late husband, Edward King, founded King Design, Inc. in 1974, the parent company of Eugene Sign & Awning Co., which they started in 1979. An avid booster and fan of the University of Oregon for over five decades, Artie was also involved with numerous Eugene civic groups and charitable organizations: Eugene Jaycees, Assistance League of Eugene, Sacred Heart Hospital Guild, and charter member of St. Jude Catholic Church. A strong advocate for the advancement of women, Artie was invited and served as a member of the Philanthropic Educational Organization after her retirement, celebrating and educating women through scholarships, grants, awards and loans to promote leadership and personal growth.
Artie was born and raised in Great Falls, Montana, graduating from Montana State University with a degree in Elementary Education. Her sophomore year, Artie agreed to double-date with another Alpha Gamma Delta sorority sister, where she met her future husband Edward King. In 1957, Artie married Ed and together they raised three children over their 59 years of marriage.
By 1974, Ed and Artie opened their King Design, Inc. business, which grew into one of Eugene's most successful locally-owned companies. In 1993, Ed and Artie sold their businesses and began to travel worldwide, often bringing critical supplies for children to small villages in Central America. Her travels took her to 23 countries, including Australia, China, Great Britain, and Russia. As first lady to the Eugene Rotary Club, she and Ed helped foster goodwill trips to Russia after the breakup of the former Soviet Union. As a Daisy Duck, Artie loved to follow the Oregon football team, attending home and away games.
In addition to travelling and being a diehard Duck football fan, Artie enjoyed playing bridge and golf at the Eugene Country Club. Her favorite title was "Nana", cheerfully celebrating and indulging her eight grandchildren. Artie is survived by her daughter Leslie Poole (from Eugene), her husband David and their three children—Katie, Alex and Max; son Bruce King (from Eugene), his wife Kellie and their two children—Kyle and Abby; and son Patrick King (from Tucson, AZ), his wife Kiki and their five children—Ross, Ryan, Rylee, Grace and Warren. Additionally, Artie is survived by her sister Elaine Martin, from Dayton, OH.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, November 11, 10:30 a.m. at St. Jude Catholic Church in south Eugene. The family has designated the , Assistance League of Eugene and the Eugene Mission for memorial donations.
