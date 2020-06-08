Arthur Arlo Hanson
11/16/1935 - 05/02/2020
Arthur Arlo Hanson was born November 16, 1935 in South Dakota to Arthur August Hanson and Irene Mable Thiele Hanson. Being raised on a farm, he attended country school through the 8th grade. At an early age he helped with the farm, crops, milk cows, and farm pigs. He especially enjoyed having and raising his own flock of ducks. He was in his twenties when the family sold the farm, packed up and moved to Oregon settling in Springfield. His Aunt Beverly Seide and her husband lived in Eugene. His Aunt was more like a sister because they were so close in age.
After settling in they sought out a church to attend. They chose Willakenzie Evangelical Church in Eugene where Arthur met his future wife, Gloria Fendall, in the middle of the church aisle. They were married June 21st, 1963. They raised Tammy, Roger, Suzanne and David. They later adopted one girl, Janna.
After retiring from LTD, Art, his wife Gloria and son David moved to Willamina Oregon to the farm that Gloria grew up on. He was happy being back on a farm again. He had great plans going forward on the farm. Soon Roger also followed and lived on the farm. The family attended Grand Ronde Nazarene Church where Art settles in as the sound man which was something he had did for a long time at Fairfield Church of the Nazarene in Eugene. He passed away on May 2, 2020 after a surgical procedure. He will be missed by many.
He is survived by his wife Gloria Hanson of Willamina Or, Tammy (Phillip) Craig of Eugene Or, Suzanne (Pete) Bauer of Corvallis Or, David Hanson of Willamina Or, Janna (Justin) Lawler of Springfield Or.
He is preceded in death by his parents Arthur and Irene Hanson, a brother Eugene Hanson, very recently his son Roger Hanson on March 23, 2020 and a Granddaughter Amanda.
His grandchildren, who call him papa, are Ashley, Rachel, Amanda (with Jesus), Destiny, Levi, Camelia, Cain, Cariah, Bo, Shyann and Braylin. Great-grandsons are Ezra, and Jaxon. We love you Art, Dad, Papa. It has been great sharing our lives together.
A Celebration of Life will be on June 14th at 2 pm, Grand Ronde Church of the Nazarene 8775 Grand Ronde road, Grand Ronde Oregon where we will celebrate both Arthur and Roger Hanson. Potluck to follow.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Jun. 8 to Jun. 10, 2020.