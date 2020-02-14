|
Arthur Bowditch
3/10/1932 - 2/2/2020
Surrounded by his family, at the age of 87, Arthur "Art "John Bowditch, peacefully passed away on February 2, 2020 at the Veteran's Home in Lebanon, Oregon. Art was born in Albany, New York on March 10, 1932. At 17 he enlisted in the United States army and fought in the Korean War with the 5th Regimental Combat Team. After 9 months he was captured and held as a prisoner of war for 2 ½ years, where he suffered unbearable torture, brainwashing and was used as a guinea pig in medical experiments. After his release from the prison camp he spent 18 months in the hospital recovering from multiple illnesses and injuries. He completed his service after 5 years. For his undying commitment and exemplary service to his country he was awarded several medals including the Purple Heart, Korean War Service Medal with 9 bronze stars and 1 Silver Star, the United Nations Service Medal, the National Defense Service Medal the Presidential Unit Citation. In 1988 he was awarded the United States Medal for Honorable Service While a Prisoner of War. In 2016 at the age of 84, Art took the "Honor Flight" to Washington, DC, where he was able to visit the Korean War Memorial and was honored for his service. In 1954, Art met the love of his life, Rosemary Sonderman. They were married in 1955 and spent the next 63 years of their lives together. They had 11 children, 7 boys and 4 girls. In 1971 the family moved to Eugene, Oregon where he spent much of his time fishing, camping and being outdoors. Arthur was an expert gardener, loved wood working, swing dancing, and listening to music. Art retired from the United States Postal Service after 35 years. Art spent his entire life as a hero to his country, his community and most importantly, his family. He is survived by his wife Rosemary Bowditch, sons John Bowditch, Bill Bowditch, Ken Bowditch ,Jim Bowditch, Michael Bowditch and Mark Bowditch; Daughters JoAnn Bowditch, Jeannie Bowditch-Bangs, Julia Bowditch and June Rieger, Sister Cynthia Cullis, and 19 grandchildren.
