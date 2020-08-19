1/1
Arthur Donald Ames
1927 - 2020
Arthur D. Ames (1927-2020) was born November 24, 1927 in Camas, Washington to Arthur A. Ames and Zelma J. Johnson. He passed away July 25, 2020 at Evergreen Memory Care Facility in Eugene, OR.
Arthur lived in a variety of locations throughout his life in Washington, Oregon and California. He worked in many capacities in and around the forests of these states, as a logger, saw mill operator, and home builder. For 52 years he was the loving husband of Eula Jean Ames, whom he married in 1967 in Fortuna, California. He and Jean moved to Oregon in 1979, where he built the home they lived in near Cheshire, Oregon.
He is preceded in death by his wife Jean, who passed away in 2019. He is survived by his six children, numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. After he and Jean retired from their respective jobs, they enjoyed many years of travel together by trailer, by rail, by ship and by airplane to many locations around the U.S., Mexico, Hawaii, and Alaska. He greatly enjoyed every opportunity to share his travels with his wide extended families, and will be missed by all of them. He loved animals, especially his dog Sparky and his cat Goldy.
Arthur was a person of strong faith in Jesus throughout his life, and he treasured his membership in the Seventh Day Adventist community. A memorial service for Arthur will be postponed until the current COVID situation eases and all his extended family and loved ones can gather to celebrate his life.
