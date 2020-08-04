Arthur Ray Garboden
May 13, 1940 - August 2, 2020
Arthur Ray Garboden, born in Eugene, OR, on May 13, 1940, transitioned from his earthly body to spirit, at age 80, on August 2, 2020, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Art was born into a logging family and was one of eight children born to parents Roy Glenn Garboden and Irene Owen Garboden. At age 17 he enlisted in the Navy, and became a Nuclear Weapons Specialist, serving in Albuquerque NM, Las Vegas, NV, and in Pearl Harbor, Oahu Hawaii. After his service, he began working in the Timber Industry in Southern Oregon and on the Oregon Coast. He attended Meat Cutting school and became a meat-cutter at supermarkets in Eugene and Florence, Oregon. Later in life, Art started a career in Landscaping and provided grounds and maintenance services for a senior housing company with several Assisted Living Communities in the Willamette Valley.
Art is known by many as an avid outdoorsman, a lover of animals, a jokester, a great storyteller, and a proud dad and grandpa.
Arthur Ray Garboden and Charlotte Jean Harris were married on February 1, 1964, celebrating 56 years of marriage this year. They raised their four children all over Oregon - in Eugene, Pleasant Hill, Coos Bay, Canyonville, Myrtle Creek, Florence, Drain, Elkton, and on the Chetco River. Their family has many fond memories of camping in the forests, fishing in the creeks, and exploring the beaches.
Art and Jean moved to Las Vegas in 1997 after he retired. In Las Vegas, they joined the United Methodist Church and quickly became involved with the church and serving their community. Art especially enjoyed lending his handyman talents to keep the church grounds and buildings well maintained. His family at Advent United Methodist church was so appreciative of Art's goodness and dedication. Art's children want to give special thanks to Pastor Eve Williams who offered inspiration and love in Art's last days.
Art is survived by his wife, Charlotte Jean Garboden, and their four children and their spouses: Carol and David Murray of New Paltz, NY; Dennis and Nancy Garboden of Eugene, OR; Cindy Garboden and Eric Webb of Talent, OR; and Kelly and Ian Chaplin of Santa Fe, NM. Art has five beautiful grandchildren: Benjamin and Evan Murray, Gabriel Garboden, Isaac Ison, and Cleo Chaplin. Art is also survived by his sisters Glenda Connor of Canyonville, OR, and Nila Davis of Winston, OR.
Art is preceded in death by his mother, Irene Owen, his father, Glenn Garboden, his brothers and sisters; Gordon Garboden, Michael Garboden, Ferryl Bates, Renee Roberts, Ardith Moore, and his brothers-in-law; Floyd Bates, Joe Moore, Michael Connor, and Larry Davis. Art will also be reunited with Max, his beloved and loyal dog of 15 years who died just a few weeks earlier.
Family and friends will gather in Oregon next summer 2021 for a celebration of life. In lieu of flowers. Donations may be made to Advent United Methodist Church Facilities Maintenance Fund - 3460 N. Rancho Road, Las Vegas, NV 89130. if you would like to give online you may use this link https://adventumclv.com/online-donations
. Choose 'OTHER' and indicate 'Art Garboden'
