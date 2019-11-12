|
Arthur Robert Mahlum
04/14/1946 - 10/27/2019
To our dear departed father, Arthur Robert Mahlum, who passed away on October 27th, 2019.
Due to your enormous sacrifice, you gave your family a comfortable life from humble beginnings in Everett, Washington. A 40+ year employee of Weyerhaeuser, you started on the mill floor working nights while taking engineering classes at the University of Washington during the day. Often having to sleep in your truck to balance the schedule between work and school, you always put in what it took to get the job done. After graduation, you progressed in the company from an Engineer in Springfield, OR, to Superintendent in Hot Springs, AR, to Plant Manager in Aberdeen, WA and finally Operations Manager in Longview, WA before taking your retirement. It was your unrelenting work ethic that propelled our success in life.
Through your trips around the world, you opened up our eyes and introduced us to cultures we could not imagine. You passed down a thirst to explore and connect with that we did not know. An avid outdoorsman, you could never find a buck too big to bring down or a boat too large to captain. Never above your roots, you were always willing to give a helping hand to a stranger and your dedication to community as a Rotarian exemplified this.
You have earned your eternal rest. Now it is our turn to try and be worthy of your sacrifices by following your example. To be good people, to care for family, to work hard, to always find time for an adventure, and to open our hearts and homes to those that need us the most.
We love you Dad and we will miss you terribly until we meet again.
In loving memory,
Your sons,
Zac, Chris, & Travis
Art is survived by his three sons: Travis 44, Chris 37, Zac 32; their mother Joyce Mahlum Towle; and 5 grandchildren, as well as his brother Charles and his children Scott and Stacey.
Memorials can be made to the Cowlitz County Humane Society in his name, which will aide in the care for his past and future friends that he adopted along the way.
