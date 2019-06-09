|
With Sad hearts we announce that Ashlie Nichole Chrowl, 32, passed away at Riverbend Hospital in Eugene, OR, on April 28, 2019. She was surrounded by her mother, her stepfather and her beloved Dr. Elaine Skalabrin when she passed.
Ashlie Chrowl
September 20, 1986 -
April 28, 2019
Ashlie was born on October 20, 1986 in Salem, OR. She entered the world with spunk and tenacity which stayed with her throughout her life. Growing up she loved school, her friends and music. She was gifted with a beautiful voice and loved to sing. She was an avid book reader and wanted to travel Europe as well as do mission work in Africa. She attended Walla Walla University and started her prerequisites for nursing. She then decided to become a certified medical assistant and was hired by Northwest Surgical Specialists in Springfield, OR.
In 2010, Ashlie was diagnosed with Ulcerative Colitis which ultimately led to a stroke and brain herniation. Ashlie fought through countless complications and eventually was able to travel to Craig Hospital in Englewood, CO for intense rehabilitation. Ashlie worked hard to regain strength and mobility so she could live a better life. However, in April 2019, she was diagnosed with a small bowel obstruction that ultimately led to her passing.
Ashlie never stopped working hard to live a good life, facing every challenge head on with the same spunk, tenacity and bravery she was born with. Through her faith in God, she touched the lives of all she came in contact with and many she didn't know.
Ashlie is survived by her mother, Traci Moore, her brother Tyler Chrowl, her stepfather Eric Moore, her father Dave Chrowl, her stepmother Leslie Chrowl, grandfather Keith Chrowl, and grandparents Wally and Nadine Wacker, as well as three step siblings, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Ashlie Nichole you will be missed every second of every day. Rest in Jesus, brave girl, and we will see you soon.
There will be a Celebration of Ashlie's life on June 22 at 4:00 pm at:
First Baptist Church
3550 Fox Meadow Rd
Eugene, OR 97408
In lieu of Flowers, Donations can be made to:
Oregon Stroke Network
www.oregonstrokenetwork.org
Or
Crohn's and Colitis Foundation
www.chronscolitisfoundation.org
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on June 9, 2019