|
|
Audrey G. Manning
1932 to 2020
Audrey G. (Delp) Manning went to be with the Lord on February 17, 2020.
She graduated from Weiser, Idaho High School and attended Bible College studying Theology, Ministry and Christian Education with certification of the Spanish language in Costa Rica.
Audrey met her husband, Bruce Manning, in College and married in 1955. They had 3 children, 7 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. She was an ordained minister with the Assemblies of God organization.
She and Bruce pastored churches in Idaho and Oregon. They were missionaries in Chile, S.A. for 40 years. She Co-pastored with her husband and started 7 churches, there. She was key note speaker both national and internationally. She served in Chile as National President or vice President of programs for children, women, men, youth, pastor's wives and female ministers. Leadership in Aglow International. Above all wife to Bruce her husband for almost 65 years. A lovely mother, grandmother and friend to all.
A memorial service will be held at New Life Church located at 2080 North 19th, Springfield, OR on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 2 p.m. Come and let us worship together. All are welcome.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020