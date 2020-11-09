Audrey Nelson
February 21, 1929 - November 1, 2020
Audrey Jean (Scholz) Nelson, 91, passed away Nov. 1, 2020, and was a 50-year Eugene resident. She was a watercolor artist and author.
Audrey was born in Colfax, Washington, February 21, 1929, the youngest of 5 children. Her father and mother, Albert and Elizabeth Scholz, were wheat farmers. Audrey enjoyed English and being a cheerleader in high school. She attended Washington State College in Pullman, where she joined the Alpha Chi Omega sorority and studied art.
Audrey met William (Bill) Nelson at WSC and were married in 1949. They had two children: son Craig Howard and daughter Pamela Kay.
Audrey and Bill bought Eugene Tire Patch Co, a small business north of Goshen in 1962, where Audrey kept the books and did the billing.
In the 50's and early 60's, Audrey entered and won many "jingle" contests. In 1967 she won a day time TV game show contest (for the home viewer), "Treasure Island", which was loaded with prizes including a car, two boats, audio gear, furniture, appliances, etc.
Audrey and Bill moved to Quadra Island BC where Bill fished and guided and Audrey painted. Audrey also wrote and illustrated three children's books. In 1989, Audrey and Bill returned to the Oakway area of Eugene, where they travelled to many fishing destinations around the world.
Audrey was an active member of Wesley United Methodist Church. Both Bill and Audrey appreciated and enjoyed the many friendships formed during those later years.
Bill passed in 2012 after 63 years of marriage. Audrey lived her later years at Sheldon Oaks, Garden Way, and the Springs Living. She finished the last six weeks of her life at her son's home in Beaverton. She now has a home with her Lord.
Audrey is survived by son Craig and wife Kathi (kids Destiny, Jake, and Kara) and daughter Pam and husband Randy Stout (kids Heidi, Holly, and Alan), and 12 great grand kids.
