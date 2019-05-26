|
|
Audrey died on Feb. 8, 2019. A celebration of life will be held on June 1, at The Community Family Center at Pleasant Hill School, 36386 Hwy. 58, Pleasant Hill, OR, from 2-5pm.
Audrey Terry
1937 - 2019
Audrey was born on May 7, 1937 in Tacoma, WA. to Herman and Mary Rotter. She grew up on her family farm.
She graduated as an LPN from Eugene Technical Vocational School, in Eugene. She worked as an LPN at Sacred Heart Hospital for 32 years. She also was an avid Duck Fan!
She was survived by 5 children, 10 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. Audrey was preceded in death by her husband Larry Terry and her son Steven.
Please join us in celebrating her life on June 1st.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on May 26, 2019