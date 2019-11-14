|
"Pitch" Austin Miles Pitcher
8/4/1924 - 11/12/2019
Austin Miles Pitcher passed away on November 12, 2019 at the age of 95. He was born August 4, 1924 at home in Rujada, Oregon to Wilbur and Signe Pitcher. After graduating from Cottage Grove High school he attended U of O before enlisting in the Army. Pitch served during WWII and fought valiantly in the Battle of The Bulge. After the war he returned to Eugene and completed his education at Oregon. He worked for Sandoz Pharmaceuticals before joining Vik Construction Company. After retiring, Pitch became the full time manager of his family Ranch.
On Dec. 27, 1956 he married Donna Eileen Stageberg and together they had two children. They enjoyed decades of travel, family activity and Duck Football. They were long time members of First Baptist Church.
Pitch was seen as a kind, loving, intelligent, thoughtful, fun loving, gentleman. He was both interesting and interested in people and in life.
His outlook was always positive and youthful. He led an active life until Veteran's Day when God called one of his finest home.
He is survived by Donna, his wife of 62 years; daughter Carol Joy Rexius of Eugene, OR; son Douglas Miles Pitcher (Elizabeth) of Rosenberg, TX; four grandchildren: Ryan Rexius, Aaron Rexius, David Pitcher, and Melinda Pitcher. Pitch is also survived by his brother-in-law, Steve Stageberg and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at First Baptist Church on Friday, November 22nd at 2pm.
