Azada Marie Nelson
March 6,1929 - April 5, 2020
Marie passed away on the morning of April 5, 2020 at Timber Pointe Senior Living. She had been in Hospice care with 2 of her daughters by her side. She was born Azada Marie Wright in Redding, California in1929. She was the oldest of 4 children born to Sarah and James Wright. At the age of 1, Marie and her parents moved to Klamath Falls, Oregon. She graduated from Klamath Union High School in 1947. In 1948 Marie married Truman "Sam" Nelson.
From 1960 to 1979, Sam and Marie lived in Medford, Oregon. Sam was the manager of LaPointes, a women clothing store, while Marie worked in Human Resourses for Elk Lumber Company (which became Boise Cascade Corporation). In 1979 they moved to Florence ,OR and opened Nelson's Apparel, a women's ready-to-wear store. They closed the store in 1984 and Marie went to work for Lane Community College in Eugene. There she held a position of orientation of new employees and insurance, both workmen's compensation and staff insurances.
She retired in1994.
Marie loved to garden and was a Master Gardner and a Master Food Preserver. She and Sam were active members of the Westminister Presbyterian Church. In 1994 they organized and operated a fellowship group especially for seniors called Saints Alive. Other organizational involvements included the Masonic Lodge (Life Member of Meridian Chapter of Eastern Star), The Veterans of Foreign Wars, Song Spinners, Danish Brotherhood in America, Lodge 348, and a 46 year member of P.E.O.,Chapter DG.
Marie was preceded in death by her husband ,Truman Nelson, and her 3 siblings, James Clayton Wright, Jean Wright Elzner and William Wright. She is survived by her daughters Pam (Tod) Files, Carolyn (Mark) Lawrence, Brenda (Stephen) Potwin and Joan (Denny) Cavin. Also by eleven grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren.
Marie will be buried next to her husband at the Eagle Point National Cemetery in Eagle Point, Oregon. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
