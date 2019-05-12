|
Barbara Burns 83, passed away in Eugene, Oregon on Sunday, April 14, 2019.
Barbara Burns
November 1, 1935 -
April 14, 2019
Born in Helena Montana to Edward and Louise Rupple, the family moved to Tacoma Washington in 1941, and eventually to Eugene, Oregon in 1949 where Barbara graduated from Eugene High School, worked and raised her family.
Barbara was well known and loved within the Eugene community. In the early years she worked for Jean Tate Real Estate and then Western Pioneer Title/First American Title where she retired after 20 years of service.
Barbara was an adept Bowler, Golfer, Bargain Shopper and a huge University of Oregon Duck Fan. Although what she loved the most was spending time with her family and friends, and always looked forward to August when the family came together in Hermiston Oregon, for the Farm City Pro Rodeo.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents Edward and Louise Rupple, Nephew David Rupple, Great Granddaughter Alexxyss Therwanger, husbands Ronald Moulton and Dale Burns. She is survived by her brothers Edward and Jack Rupple; Niece Julie Watts, Sons Randy and Rick Moulton and daughter Ronda Robles; Daughter-in-Law's Pat and Darcy Moulton and Son-in-Law Peter Robles; Grandchildren Jeff Gallon, Travis Moulton, Shannon Therwanger, Paul and Phillip Robles; Great Grandchildren MacKenna and Liam Gallon, Ashlynn Therwanger, Myles Moulton, Sam, Diego, Will, Lily and Vivian Robles.
Barbara's children will be hosting a Celebration of Life at the Shadow Hills Country Club in Junction City on Saturday, May 25th from 1:00pm – 5:00pm.
In Lieu of flowers donations may be made to:
Myasthenia Gravis Foundation of America
355 Lexington Avenue, 15th Floor
New York, NY 10017
T: 1-800-541-5454
You will be sorely missed – But will remain always in our hearts.
