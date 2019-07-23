|
Barbara Corinne "Punky" Smith (nee Rauch)
12/26/1926 - 06/20/2019
Punky passed away peacefully at the age of 92 with loved ones at her side. Born in Oakland, CA in 1926, Mom attended Grant High School, Class of '44 in Portland, OR and graduated from Oregon State University (Kappa) in 1948. Married to Marshall P. Smith for over 50 years, Punky was a talented artist, loving mother and lifelong volunteer. She is survived by son Marshall "Pat" Smith, Jr. of San Mateo, CA, daughters Marina Wynton of Portland and Morgan Smith of Cottage Grove, son Sean McGowan of Kenneth City, FL, grandchildren Danny and Hannah McGowan, Sister- in-Law Sunny Smith, nephew Mitch and niece Mollie. A private family gathering to witness Mom's ashes interment with Marsh's remains at Willamette National Cemetery in Portland is planned. FMI: [email protected] Donations may be made in Punky's memory to Food-for-Lane- County in Eugene. - Farewell Mom, we'll always love you.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from July 23 to July 28, 2019