Barbara Elaine Hays

July 6, 1932 -
April 30, 2019

Barbara Elaine Hays, 86, passed away in Springfield on April 30, 2019 after a battle with Alzheimer's Disease. Barbara was born in Everett, WA on July 6, 1932 to William and Catherine Funke. She graduated from Everett High School in 1950, and worked as a meat wrapper at Safeway. She married David Hays on May 8, 1959. Together they enjoyed boating and camping at the family cabin on Lake Goodwin, dancing, bridge and cribbage club. Barbara was lucky at gambling, and she and David loved celebrating special occasions at casinos. Their 50th Anniversary celebration at the Chinook Winds Casino is a cherished family memory. They would have celebrated their 60th Anniversary on May 8.
Barbara is survived by her husband David, daughters Vicki Goetz (Randy) of Snohomish, WA; Susan Barci (Dennis) of Stanwood, WA; sons Larry (Betsy), Guy (Julie) and David of Juneau, Alaska; 14 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. Three sons, Jim, Bruce and Harlan, preceded Barbara in death.
A mass celebrating Barbara's life will be held May 24th at 11:00am at St. Alice Catholic Church in Springfield.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on May 19, 2019
