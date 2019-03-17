|
|
Barbara Elliott
1952 - 2019
On Feb. 22nd, 2019 our mother, sister, and "Nana" Barbara Lee Elliott passed away. This was following a 3 year vigilant fight with an undiagnosed, progressive neurological disease. Her last days were peacefully spent in her home surrounded by her family.
She was born in Springfield, on Feb. 21st, 1952 to Buddy Lee and Patricia Ann Smith. Her earliest childhood years were spent in Blue River. The family eventually moved "to town" and settled in the Cedar Flats area. She was a 1970 graduate of Thurston High School. She was briefly married to Gary Elliott, just out of High School.
She was a fiercely independent woman who vowed to never depend on a man again in her life, and she never did. She worked at the Salvation Army in the social services department. She worked at Head Start as a teacher's aide and bus driver. In her later years, she worked as a full-time caregiver. She took much pride serving the community.
As a lifelong resident, she could often be found at the Saturday Market. She frequented the Country Fair, and the hot springs back in the day. A favorite past time was participating in the Free Souls Toy run at Christmas. She was an avid hiker, and reader. She was a self-proclaimed rock hound. She left her daughters several thousand pounds of treasures to remember her by.
Once her neurological disease progressed, her independence was taken from her. She reluctantly moved into an assisted living facility. She was the youngest resident when she moved in.
In her last days, we learned she had advanced cancer in several organs. She arrived home on hospice, on her 67th birthday. Her room was filled with balloons. Many of the Brookdale staff greeted her with cupcakes outside her door. This was a beautiful moment that was much appreciated.
She spent the last days doing exactly whatshe wanted. She spent time with the grandkids and great-grandkids. She ate ice cream for breakfast. She had a good meal, from her favorite restaurant (Hole in the Wall BBQ) with her friend for her birthday. She passed, peacefully, surrounded by her family the next day.
She is survived by her two daughters Cyndi Solesbee, and Katy Keppler. Three grandchildren Justine Solesbee, Billy Solesbee, and Logan Keppler. She had 6 great-grandchildren as well. She is preceded in death by her parents and two siblings. Her brother Lloyd Smith, is the only surviving member of her immediate family. He was present during her last days.
As a family we would like to express appreciation to the caregivers at Brookdale Briarwood. Thank you.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on Mar. 17, 2019