Barbara Eva Emory
1940 - 2020
Barbara Eva Emory
6/21/1940 - 11/11/2020
Barbara Emory, known to her family and friends as Bobbie, was born Barbara Eva Ehli on June 21, 1940 in the small farming town of Timmer, North Dakota. She was the youngest of five children born to Philip and Theresa Ehli, joining 10 other half and step siblings. She married Dick Darrell Hample in Bismarck, ND on July 13, 1957 and had three daughters, Celeste, Shelly, and Darci. In 1961 they moved west to Vancouver, Washington, finally settling in Eugene. They divorced in 1971. On June 23, 1973 she married her soul mate and the love of her life, Ellis Emory, known to his family and friends as Ellie, and welcomed his three boys, John, Jim, and Ron. Bobbie did the books for the gas/service stations they owned and leased throughout the Eugene/Springfield area and the Sunny Station and Emory's Tire in Veneta. In 1987 they purchased Rice Hill Truck Plaza in Yoncalla and worked side by side until 1997 when they leased and eventually sold the truck stop to semi-retire. Ellie and Bobbie lived throughout Lane County – Eugene, Elmira, McKenzie Bridge area, and settled in Veneta. She was a fabulous cook and enjoyed hosting holidays and birthdays for her family. Bobbie also loved to fish and never missed an opportunity to out-fish Ellie. In 2010 they tragically lost their son Ron. Bobbie was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She is survived by her husband Ellis of Veneta, daughters Celeste Henshaw (John) of Portland, Shelly Timmins (Kerry), of Veneta, Darci Henneman, (Ken) of Veneta, sons John Emory of Canyonville and Jim Emory of Newport, seven grandsons and their wives, 10 great grandchildren, sister Alice Davis of Minneapolis MN, and sister Isabel Babel and brother Philip Ehli of Bismarck, ND, countless nieces and nephews and their families, and brothers-in-law Les and Ed Emory of Everett, WA. Bobbie passed away peacefully on November 11, 2020.
Arrangements entrusted to Musgrove Family Mortuary.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Nov. 25 to Nov. 29, 2020.

Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Nov. 25 to Nov. 29, 2020.
