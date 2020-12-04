Barbara Greenley
September 9, 1927 - November 30, 2020
Barbara Ann (Becker) Greenley died Nov. 30, 2020 in Portland, Oregon, due to age-related causes. Barbara was born September 9, 1927 in the small community of Elgarose, west of Roseburg, to Claudia and Carl Becker and raised on the Becker homestead at the end of Becker Road. In 1946, she married Robert "Bob" Ansel Greenley. They had five children, Dale, Susan, Ross, Marianne and Lance. Her husband, Bob, died from the result of a brain tumor in 1970. She then lost a daughter, Susan, to a car accident in Glide in 1974.
During the 1950s and 60s, Barbara and her husband were very active in the Boy Scout and Camp Fire Girls communities. She served as president of the Camp Fire Girls Council in the early 1960s.
Barbara took the first computer classes offered at Umpqua Community College in the late 1960s. She went on to work as office manager and bookkeeper for Douglas County Fairgrounds. She moved to Eugene in 1974 where she continued as a bookkeeper for International Harvester and Fiddler's Green. She was very active in the Unitarian Universalist Church in Eugene, holding many board positions over the years.
Barbara was an excellent seamstress and sewed most of her wardrobe throughout her life. She sewed for all her children when they were younger and made many quilts. She also enjoyed baking. Her Thanksgiving dinners were exceptional and her pies were particularly popular. In retirement, she enjoyed traveling. She was able to travel to Australia, New Zealand, United Kingdom, Scandinavia…and much more. She was in awe of her ability to travel considering her humble beginnings. She was extremely proud to attend 10 college graduations — watching her children and grandchildren achieve a dream she had not been able to accomplish.
Barbara is survived by Dale of Myrtle Creek, Ross (Sandy) of Albany, Marianne (Joe) of Portland and Lance (Kristen) of Seattle. Her six grandchildren include Kevin Pelton, Karl Greenley, Ray Greenley, Paige Greenley, Dodge Greenley, and Autumn Greenley. She also left 11 great-grandchildren.
No memorial is planned at this time.
