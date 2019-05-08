|
Barbara "Barbie" Anne Deines passed away at the age of 82 on May 1, 2019. She was born to Anne and Everett Hall in Eugene, Oregon. Barbara graduated from (South) Eugene High School. She lived in Eugene the majority of her life, but enjoyed extensive travel and especially loved beach trips with her family. Barbara was a local artist, lover of nature, passionate gardener, and friend to animals big and small. She was a loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother, and Great Grandmother, and will be deeply missed by her loved ones. Barbara is survived by her husband, Don, her daughter, her son, three granddaughters, and one great grandson. A graveside service will be held for Barbara on Friday, May 10th at 2 pm in Rest-Haven Memorial Park in Eugene, OR. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Greenhill Humane Society in Barbara's name.
Barbara H. Deines
1936 - 2019
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on May 8, 2019