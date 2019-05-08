Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Deines
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara H. Deines

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Barbara H. Deines Obituary


Barbara H. Deines
1936 - 2019

Barbara "Barbie" Anne Deines passed away at the age of 82 on May 1, 2019. She was born to Anne and Everett Hall in Eugene, Oregon. Barbara graduated from (South) Eugene High School. She lived in Eugene the majority of her life, but enjoyed extensive travel and especially loved beach trips with her family. Barbara was a local artist, lover of nature, passionate gardener, and friend to animals big and small. She was a loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother, and Great Grandmother, and will be deeply missed by her loved ones. Barbara is survived by her husband, Don, her daughter, her son, three granddaughters, and one great grandson. A graveside service will be held for Barbara on Friday, May 10th at 2 pm in Rest-Haven Memorial Park in Eugene, OR. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Greenhill Humane Society in Barbara's name.

Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on May 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.