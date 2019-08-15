Home

Barbara Hutchins


1939 - 2019
Barbara Hutchins Obituary
Barbara Hutchins
1939 - 2019
Barbara passed away on June, 26 2019 in Springfield OR.
Barbara was born in Eugene OR on May 17,1939 to Richard and Millie Garboden. She graduated from Springfield High School in June 1957. She married William Hutchins on June 7, 1957. They had three children. They later divorced in 1983.
Barbara worked for the 4J School district for 20+ yrs until retirement. She is survived by her son Ted Hutchins; Kristine Cole (Daren); Sister Sharon Lee; brother Gary Garboden (Shirley); brother Rick Garboden (Jennifer); grandsons Donald Cummings (Andrew); Charles Cummings (Tori); 3 great grandchildren and 1 great great granddaughter. She is proceded in death by her son Timothy Hutchins.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Aug. 15 to Aug. 18, 2019
