Smith-Lund-Mills Funeral Chapel
Barbara Irene Michaelson
1924 - 2019

Barbara Irene (Bobbie) Michaelson of Cottage Grove died on June 22, 2019, of complications from Alzheimer's. She was 95. She was born on February 12, 1924 in Holtville, CA to parents Irene (Viele) and George Hass. An important person who raised Barbara and was a father figure to her was Peter D. Kuiper. Barbara graduated from high school, and worked for Western Union at Ft. Lewis, WA during WWII. Afterwards she was a stay-at-home mom. She enjoyed reading, playing bridge, bowling and crocheting. Barbara loved her community. She was generous in providing contributions to the OLPH Catholic Church in Cottage Grove, and the Cottage Grove Hospital. She married Clarence "Mike" E. Michaelson on March 29, 1947 in Tacoma, WA. She is survived by her daughter, Pam Duffy and husband, Dan, of Cottage Grove. She was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence E. Michaelson, and sons Steven and Kenneth. No service is planned. Arrangements are in the care of Smith-Lund-Mills Funeral Chapel in Cottage Grove.

Published in Eugene Register-Guard on June 28, 2019
