Barbara Jean Cox Baker was born in Denver, CO July 27, 1937, to Zelma Louise Richards Cox and James Earl Cox. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Douglas Cox and sister Sharon Cox Ehret, and daughter Angela C. Baker. She is survived by James (Jim) H. Baker, her husband of 62 years, and her two sons Gregory J. Baker of Springfield OR, and Jeffery D. Baker of Eugene, OR. She has four grandchildren and one great-granddaughter.
Barbara Jean Baker
July 27, 1937- April 16, 2019
She grew up in the Denver, CO and Cheyenne, WY areas. Her family moved to Springfield, OR in 1952, where she attended and graduated from Springfield High School in June 1955. She was active in Theta Roe where she served as President. She met her husband Jim Baker in the summer of 1955 and were married in 1956 at the First Christian Church in Eugene, OR. Jim was her one true love and they were married until her passing on April 16, 2019, to be with her Lord Jesus Christ.
She was very active enjoying snow and water skiing plus running the Butte-to-Butte and half marathons. Her life joy was in her three children, Greg, Jeff and Angie, and her grandchildren. She enjoyed traveling and visited many countries with her husband that included Canada, the UK several times, Russia, Egypt, China, Japan, Mexico, and many states in the USA.
In her very active Christian life she was an early member in the Eugene Women's Aglow, even serving as their President. Later becoming their Southern Oregon President. She was an avid Sunday School teacher at first with children, then teenagers, then adults focusing on married couples with her husband Jim. She and Jim were very active in the local chapter of Marriage Ministries International teaching many classes on marriage from a Christian perspective.
Barbara loved drama and acting. She played in a number of church productions. This included Dinner Theater, Christmas plays, and Easter specials often with starring roles.
A memorial service is set for Saturday, May 25, 2019, at Willamette Christian Center, 2500 W 18th Ave, Eugene, OR 97402, at 1:00 pm.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on May 19, 2019