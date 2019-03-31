|
Barbara Jean Poindexter passed away March 5, 2019 in Beaverton, Oregon surrounded by her family. She was born third of seven children on June 6, 1942 in Portland, Oregon to Karl and Christina von Hoene. After graduating from Newport High School, she studied at Northwest Nazarene College in Idaho for one year before returning to Oregon where she met Lee Poindexter. They began their 51 years of marriage on June 8, 1963, then spent a number of years in Washington, Idaho, California and North Dakota before settling in Eugene to raise their four sons.
Throughout her life, Barb was a devoted mother and faithful volunteer. She coached and cheered for her boys' multiple teams, led cub-scouts, and helped in their schools. Even after the boys graduated, Barb continued to volunteer as a race official for Track City Track Club. She also continued her education studying German and Linguistics at the University of Oregon.
Barb and Lee enjoyed trips to Europe, Australia, the Caribbean, Hawaii, and Alaska. In 1988, they were privileged to represent Holt Adoption Agency and bring five baby girls from India to the U.S. to join their adoptive families. Many people in the Sheldon area knew and admired Barb for her friendly, outgoing, and energetic nature. She delivered newspapers daily and befriended all of her neighbors. As if getting up at 5:00 am for a paper route each day wasn't enough, she also swam one mile every morning at the Sheldon Community Center Pool. Her diligent exercise paid off when she completed a Triathlon in the Portland area at the age of 61.
Her hobbies included reading multiple books each week, sewing elaborate Halloween costumes, drawing portraits, and gardening in her beautiful yard where hundreds of tulips bloomed each spring. She also enjoyed singing with the Pride of Portland, an award-winning Sweet Adelines Chorus. As a member of Wesley United Methodist Church for more than 35 years, she particularly loved singing weekly in the choir. But most of all, she loved being a grandma to her 10 grandchildren.
Barb was preceded in death by her husband, Lee. She is survived by all her siblings and her sons, Barry of Springfield, Kip of Oregon City, Matt of Beaverton, and Cade of Redmond. She is also survived by three daughters in law and 10 grandchildren. A memorial service will be held April 6, at 2:00 pm. at Wesley United Methodist Church in Eugene.
