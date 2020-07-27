1/1
Barbara Jo Prater
1938 - 2020
Barbara (Bobby Jo) Prater, 82, died peacefully in her sleep July 21st in Springfield, Oregon.
Barb was industrious, hopeful, and unfailingly positive. She enjoyed over 50 years of hiking and adventures with her husband, Bill, before his passing in 2010. Together they influenced many young peoples' interests in the mountains. She lived a life of intellectual inquiry - from science to religion. BJ was passionate about Christian Science; she was involved in her church communities wherever she lived. She will forever be known for her beaming smile.
Barbara is survived by her brother Kenneth (Sharon) Sturgis, son Rex (Karen) Prater, daughter Sue (Don) Sayegh, grandson Jamie Sayegh, and numerous nieces and nephews.
There will be a virtual Celebration of Life on Sunday, August 9th, at 7:00 pm. Email barbpratermemorial@gmail.com for the Zoom link.
Special thanks to the Rawlin at Riverbend (especially Jen) for creating a loving, caring environment for the last two years. And to members of the Eugene First Church of Christ, Scientist. You made all the difference.
