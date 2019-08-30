|
Barbara Joyce Loomis
11/24/1934 - 8/13/2019
Barbara Joyce Hayden was born on Nov 24, 1934 to Wallace and Grace Hayden in Eugene, OR. A brother Stan completed the family four years later. Her family travelled to many different places as she grew up. A love of travel became part of her life. She grew up in Eugene and graduated from South Eugene High in 1952. Then on to college at Oregon State University in Corvallis, OR where she became a Pi Phi sorority girl. During her first week on campus she met her future husband Bob Loomis who was a member of the Beta fraternity. They married on Sept 11, 1955 in Eugene, OR then spent the last year of college living over a drugstore in downtown Corvallis.
Barbara moved to Portland, OR in 1956 as a new wife and worked while finishing up her degree at Portland State University. She became a mom in 1957 when their first child Pam was born. Five years later two more children both boys Mike and Cameron arrived within seven months of each other and she had her hands full! In every house there was always a garden in the yard that provided time for her to dig in the dirt and restore herself as well as provide yummy produce for the family table.
In 1965 the family moved back to Eugene as her husband Bob joined the Eugene Hospital and Clinic as a full time Urology doctor. The house they bought had a great area for a garden which graced the side yard. There were also many beautiful flowering plants in the yard. Barbara loved fresh flowers in the house so would cut them from the yard and bring them in for the dining room table. Barbara kept fit as she jogged most days and participated in Jazzercise 3 times a week. She also golfed with her husband and a women's league at the Eugene Country Club.
Barbara helped as a volunteer with Junior League of Eugene and spent many hours working at the Thrift and Gift shop on Willamette when the kids were in school. She also tested quite a few recipes on her family for the Junior League cookbook. She attended church on Sunday with her family at Church of the Resurrection an Episcopal church.
When her children were growing up Barbara took classes in Calligraphy which she loved. She put those skills to work with every card that went out for birthdays, graduations, anniversaries and weddings. She also took a course in accounting and did the books for many of Bob's ventures as well as the Pi Phi house as an alum. Barbara loved to garden, knit, cook and spend time with family and friends.
Barbara and Bob built their dream home in 1988 as empty nesters and moved over to Country Club West on Sand Ave which was right on the 6th hole of the Eugene Country Club. She had a wonderful garden in raised beds off the front of their home and every year grew tomatoes, zucchini, carrots, cucumbers, herbs and peppers. She fed half the neighborhood every fall and loved it.
She and Bob started to attend St. Thomas Episcopal church when they moved and they already had quite a few friends there. Barbara worked in the Grassroots Garden, which is in back of the church for over 25 years. The food raised here was used by Food For Lane County the local food pantry.
She and Bob travelled to many wonderful places over their life and documented the trips in photo albums.
One of the favorite places especially in the summer months was the cabin on Mercer Lake. She spent many happy times down there with family and friends. Over 45 years of memories were captured in the photo albums as she always insisted on taking photos when we all got together. It is a treasure now, that we are very grateful for.
When she got into her eighties, we noticed that she was showing signs of Alzheimer's which her father had at the end of his life. This got worse over the years and her short term memory was gone. So she and Bob moved to The Springs in Jan of 2019 which is where they spent their last few months together.
They were married 63 years when Bob passed away in his sleep and went to Heaven. Barbara moved into the Memory care wing of The Springs and had many loving caregivers and friends. Her children and brother also came to visit her regularly there. Barbara enjoyed her last season of life here and she was active until a few days before she passed away from Alzheimer's.
Barbara is survived by her brother Stan Hayden, her children Pam Hornecker, Mike Loomis and Cameron Loomis. She has 7 grandchildren Lacey, Amanda, Tyler, Michael, Sadie, Kiana and Taj. And one great grandchild. She was a wonderful Mom and grandma. She is loved and missed by all.
There will be a memorial service for Barbara Loomis on Sept 7th at 1 pm at St. Thomas Episcopal Church on Coburg Road in Eugene OR.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to either of her favorite causes – St. Thomas Church &/or Grassroots Garden.
