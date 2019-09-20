Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Kirk
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Kirk


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Kirk Obituary
Barbara Kirk
May 21, 1942 - September 8, 2019
Barbara was born in Dayton, Ohio. After graduating from high school she went on to Indiana University and Franklin and Marshall college. She taught geology at Chemeketa community college for 25 years. In retirement she continued her exploration of the geology of Oregon. Barbara is survived by her brother Richard and her companion Dennis
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Sept. 20 to Sept. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.