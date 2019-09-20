|
|
Barbara Kirk
May 21, 1942 - September 8, 2019
Barbara was born in Dayton, Ohio. After graduating from high school she went on to Indiana University and Franklin and Marshall college. She taught geology at Chemeketa community college for 25 years. In retirement she continued her exploration of the geology of Oregon. Barbara is survived by her brother Richard and her companion Dennis
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Sept. 20 to Sept. 24, 2019