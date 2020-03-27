|
Barbara Lee Smith
Jan. 29, 1928 - March 26, 2020
Died of natural causes March 26 in Central Point.
Barbara was born in Portland, Oregon, Jan. 29, 1928 to Sam and Fern Sommers. She was raised in a loving Jewish home where her parents made life for Barbara and her siblings, Geri and Max, a joyous adventure even in the midst of the Great Depression. Her brother Max survives her.
In 1948, she married a handsome Navy veteran, Sol Smith and they enjoyed 59 years of marriage until his death in 2007. Barbara raised five children, often alone as Sol spent nearly 30 years as a traveling salesman, primarily for a wholesale toy distributor.
The family moved to Eugene in 1960 and she made her home there until April 2019 when she moved to a residential facility in Central Point.
Barbara went back to work in 1964 and over the next 30-plus years, self-trained as a bookkeeper and tax preparer. For many years, until her retirement, she and Sol owned their own tax-preparation business in Junction City, Oregon. She was active in several social organizations in Eugene but was particularly fond of her time in Toastmistress.
She is survived by her sons, Steven A. Smith (Carla) of Spokane, Washington., Ronald G. Smith (Janis) of Scottsdale, Arizona., and Martin V. Smith (Sheri) of Central Point, Oregon. Daughter Terri Ann Smith died in 2009 and son Jeffery Smith died in April 2019. She is also survived by grandchildren Sam and Alissa (Steve), Dani (Ron) and Gabe and Zach (Marty) as well as a number of great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
No services are planned. A family celebration of life will be scheduled later this year.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Mar. 27 to Apr. 5, 2020