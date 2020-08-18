Barbara Mulligan
Sept. 25, 1936 - August 13, 2020
Barbara Jean Bostick Platz Mulligan Succumb to age and COPD on August 13, 2020, she was 83. Barbara was born September 25, 1936 in Klamath Falls, Oregon to Bill and Elsie Bostick and has three younger brothers, one of whom died in infancy.
In 1953 she married Francis Raymond Platz and in the following 14 years they had four children; Deborah, David, Daniel and Michael. After they divorced she worked as a secretary at the U of O Psychology department until she retired in 1997.
In June of 2000 Barbara married Larry Mulligan.
She is survived by her husband, Larry; brother, Al Bostick; her children, Deborah (Tod), Dave (Carrie), Dan (Sara) and Mike (Gloria); grandchildren, great grandchildren, cousins and many nieces and nephews.
Barbara was a beautiful loving person and will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
At her request there will be no service.
