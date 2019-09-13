|
Barbara "Bobbi" Nelson
06/16/1950 - 09/09/2019
Barbara "Bobbi" Nelson passed away Monday September, 9th at the age of 69. She passed peacefully with her family by her side. Bobbi was born to Clyde and Dorothy Maahs on June 16th, 1950 in Julesburg, Colorado.
She moved with her family to Harrisburg in 1959. There, Bobbi graduated high school, met lifelong friends, married, raised her four children, served lunch at the school, spoiled her grandchildren, and attended as many Eagle games as she could.
Bobbi is survived by her husband, Lamar Nelson, their 4 sons, 8 grandchildren, her 2 sisters, 4 brothers, and many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held at the Harrisburg Christian Church on Saturday, September 28th, at 11:00 am. Family and Friends are invited to gather at the Museum in Harrisburg afterwards.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Jared Stout Memorial Fund or the Harrisburg Booster Club.
