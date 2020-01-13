|
Barbara Nixon Ries
8/8/1939 - 1/9/2020
Barbara Ann Ries passed away on January 9, 2020, at the age of 80 after a long battle with COPD and Stage IV lung cancer. She was born on August 8, 1939, in Weed, California, to Dora Foster and Anthony Nixon, joining her older brother, Clifford, who was born in 1937. After the family moved to Springfield, Oregon, she attended public schools in the area, graduating from South Eugene High School in 1958. She married Robert Ries in 1958 and had one son, Martin Ries, in 1960.
Barbara was a dedicated homemaker, whose main focus in life was her family. She enjoyed collecting antiques, sewing, camping, and particularly looked forward to deer hunting with family and friends each Fall. She and Bob were active in the Eugene Jaycees/Jaycettes organization for many years. Her greatest joys in life were her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Barb was preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, Bob Ries; her brother, Clifford; and her parents. She is survived by her son Martin (Ronda) of Eugene, Oregon; her grandchildren Jason Ries of Eugene, Oregon and Trena Ries Hilton (Blaine) and her great-grandchildren Kratin, Preston, and Paisley all of Veneta, Oregon; her sister-in-law, Donna Nixon of Eugene, Oregon; her niece, Linda Addison (Keith) and her great nephews, Tyler Addison and Kobe Addison, all of Eugene.
Her family would like to thank Cascade Hospice and the aides from Visiting Angels Services for their compassion and diligent care of Barbara during her extended illness.
A viewing is scheduled for 10:00 AM, Thursday, January 16, 2020, with a service to follow at 11:00 AM at Lane Memorial Gardens, 5300 West 11th Avenue, Eugene, Oregon. A reception will follow.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the .
